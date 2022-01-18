Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Invests $240,000 in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,531 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in BCE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,584,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,917,000 after buying an additional 95,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,066,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,795,000 after acquiring an additional 360,818 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BCE by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,978,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,205,000 after acquiring an additional 334,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of BCE by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,898,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,940,000 after acquiring an additional 248,904 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.47. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.34 and a 52-week high of $53.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.7047 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.63%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.41.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

