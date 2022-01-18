Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6,194.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,352 shares of company stock valued at $16,552,447 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC opened at $74.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.31. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $44.59 and a twelve month high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

