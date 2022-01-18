Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,373,000 after buying an additional 680,613 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 704,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,321,000 after buying an additional 386,093 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,396,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,038,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 618,611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,207,000 after buying an additional 199,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $76.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.58. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.49 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dafna Sharir sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $183,668.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $536,575. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

