Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth $79,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OC opened at $94.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.44. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $75.44 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 14.85%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.42.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

