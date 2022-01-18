Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Owlet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owlet will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Owlet.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OWLT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Owlet from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Owlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE OWLT traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,620. Owlet has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OWLT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Owlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,004,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,870,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Owlet in the third quarter worth $5,489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Owlet during the third quarter worth $2,895,000. Finally, Amazon com Inc bought a new position in Owlet during the third quarter valued at about $2,759,000. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owlet Company Profile

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Owlet Baby Care Inc

