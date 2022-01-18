Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires 132 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,591 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,762,000 after buying an additional 192,704 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,685,000 after buying an additional 168,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72,214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,303,000 after buying an additional 137,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,724,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,224,000 after buying an additional 130,417 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE opened at $152.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $118.13 and a 1-year high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.