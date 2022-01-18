Oxbow Advisors LLC Acquires 1,750 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.25.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

