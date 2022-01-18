Oxbow Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,607,000 after buying an additional 5,302,703 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $515,625,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,194,000 after buying an additional 1,242,072 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,193,000 after buying an additional 757,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.17, for a total value of $537,597.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $4,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,431,234. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.37.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $159.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.88 and a twelve month high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.