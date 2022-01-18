Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys 4 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 588 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Alphabet by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,261,000 after purchasing an additional 637,153 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after purchasing an additional 495,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6,039.7% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 307,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,789.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,890.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,803.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,711.71 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

