Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 3,995 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 203.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.63.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $269.42 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $673.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.03, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.