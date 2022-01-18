Oxbow Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,615 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $40,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.48.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $257.71 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.21. The firm has a market cap of $192.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

