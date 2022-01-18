Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 285 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Oxbow Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,442,000 after buying an additional 875,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $265,695,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 876,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,223,000 after buying an additional 531,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,441,046,000 after buying an additional 144,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,352,000 after purchasing an additional 122,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $402.63 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $280.38 and a one year high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $425.13 and its 200 day moving average is $388.11. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.54.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

