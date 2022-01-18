Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.92. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 40.06%. The business had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPBI shares. Raymond James downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $34,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $273,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,518 shares of company stock worth $371,654 over the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $23,068,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $340,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 80,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $44.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

