PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Short Interest Update

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the December 15th total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in PainReform by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 347,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PainReform by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PainReform in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PainReform in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PainReform in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

PRFX stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.39. 23,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,670. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. PainReform has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $7.84.

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.25.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

