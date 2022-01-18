Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,648 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TUP opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $37.39. The stock has a market cap of $710.72 million, a PE ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.48. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The firm had revenue of $376.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TUP has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

