Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $7.40 Million Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 99.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $7,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Atlassian by 17.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after buying an additional 2,333,744 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 6.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,080,000 after buying an additional 463,657 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,237,075,000 after buying an additional 53,744 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Atlassian by 1.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,233,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,149,000 after buying an additional 68,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter worth approximately $1,496,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.17.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $297.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $198.80 and a one year high of $483.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $374.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.20.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

