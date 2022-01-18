Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,020 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in AON by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.56.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $273.45 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $202.32 and a twelve month high of $326.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 69.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.16 and a 200 day moving average of $284.52.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 51.78%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

