Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 265 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.75.

Shares of NOC opened at $403.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $408.03. The company has a market cap of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.