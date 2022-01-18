Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $8,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 25.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COKE opened at $615.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.97. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.14 and a twelve month high of $638.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $572.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.12.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

