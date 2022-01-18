PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.87

PAO Severstal (OTCMKTS:SVJTY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.87 and traded as low as $21.80. PAO Severstal shares last traded at $21.80, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.59.

PAO Severstal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVJTY)

PAO Severstal, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel and steel-related mining company in Russia, Europe, CIS, the Middle East, North America, Africa, Central and South America, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Severstal Resources and Severstal Russian Steel.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for PAO Severstal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAO Severstal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.