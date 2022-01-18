Parsec Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in General Mills by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,468 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in General Mills by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Mills by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,177,000 after buying an additional 2,114,798 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,920,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,857,000 after buying an additional 1,393,030 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS stock opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,437,448. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.