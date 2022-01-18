Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,953 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VBK stock opened at $258.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.04. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $253.71 and a 12 month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.