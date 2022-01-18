Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $4.09 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,720,000 after acquiring an additional 23,570 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $580,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 43,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.16. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.958 dividend. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

