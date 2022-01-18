Parsec Financial Management Inc. Purchases 32,889 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 247.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,889 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ciena by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA grew its position in shares of Ciena by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.94. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $121,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $184,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,253. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIEN. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

