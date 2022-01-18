Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 878 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUBB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 8.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 6.7% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth $8,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $200.05 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $149.07 and a 52-week high of $212.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.57 and a 200 day moving average of $198.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

