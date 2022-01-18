Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial started coverage on Paya in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paya has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. Paya has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $14.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paya will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paya by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,011,000 after buying an additional 4,549,942 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paya in the third quarter worth about $39,820,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Paya by 154.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Paya by 689.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,842,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,276 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Paya by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

