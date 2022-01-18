PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.3% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 158.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth $51,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $178.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.58. The firm has a market cap of $209.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.40 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.41.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

