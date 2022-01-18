PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PC Connection during the third quarter worth about $650,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 88.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PC Connection by 6.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in PC Connection by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PC Connection by 36.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares during the period. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNXN opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.73. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.50 and a 52 week high of $55.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.68.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32.

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $178,009.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $223,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,199 shares of company stock worth $1,183,773. 58.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

