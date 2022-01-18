Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Up to $8.50

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $8.82. Pearson shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 3,008 shares traded.
A number of brokerages recently commented on PSO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pearson from 720.00 to 670.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60.
Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)
Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.
