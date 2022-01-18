Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Shares Gap Up to $8.50

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $8.82. Pearson shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 3,008 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pearson from 720.00 to 670.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 188,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after buying an additional 177,263 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pearson by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 113,409 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,639,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,037,000 after purchasing an additional 104,575 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Pearson by 288.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 103,881 shares during the period. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson Company Profile (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

