PegNet (PEG) Price Up 756.5% Over Last Week

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. In the last week, PegNet has traded up 756.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PegNet coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $799,044.57 and approximately $283.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00059241 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00069334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,135.70 or 0.07527212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,524.64 or 0.99679420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00067107 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007671 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

