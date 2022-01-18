Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.40.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $949.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

