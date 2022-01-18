People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,806 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.10. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $470.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.11.

People’s United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.