PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.3% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.62. The stock had a trading volume of 83,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.33. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $175.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

