PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $2,786,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 64.3% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 30,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $175.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

