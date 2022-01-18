Peraso (PRSO) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Peraso (NASDAQ: PRSO) is one of 159 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Peraso to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get Peraso alerts:

Peraso has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peraso’s rivals have a beta of 3.91, meaning that their average share price is 291% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Peraso and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Peraso $6.80 million -$3.78 million -3.79 Peraso Competitors $3.50 billion $653.65 million -9.21

Peraso’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Peraso. Peraso is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Peraso and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peraso -97.76% -39.84% -33.44% Peraso Competitors -12.88% 2.71% 2.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Peraso and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peraso 0 0 0 0 N/A Peraso Competitors 2221 8874 16473 671 2.55

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 20.33%. Given Peraso’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Peraso has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Peraso shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Peraso shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Peraso rivals beat Peraso on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Peraso

Peraso, Inc. offers chipsets, modules, software and IP. It supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. Its solutions for data and telecom networks focus on accelerating data intelligence and multi-access edge computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Peraso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peraso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.