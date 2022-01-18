Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,634,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607,289 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $17,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 77,947.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $231,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,079 shares of company stock worth $625,569. 2.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PRDO opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16. The company has a market cap of $846.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

