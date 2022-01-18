Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,088 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Amundi acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,516,000 after buying an additional 1,565,592 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after buying an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after buying an additional 529,029 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 739,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $162,610,000 after buying an additional 459,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $246.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.83.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

