Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Trims Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $196.00 on Tuesday. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $90.29 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The company has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of -1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.96 and its 200 day moving average is $289.57.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.93.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.