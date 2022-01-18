Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,752 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Walmart by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total value of $84,511,074.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total transaction of $1,352,421.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,014,546 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.96.

NYSE WMT opened at $145.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.94. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

