Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,138 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $71,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 346.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $103.38 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.34 and a 52 week high of $106.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.22. The company has a market cap of $160.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

