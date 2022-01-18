Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.88

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.88 and last traded at $44.65, with a volume of 3031 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.38.

Several research analysts have commented on PSXP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.57 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 33.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 59.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 8.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 5.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 34.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

