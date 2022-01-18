Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Nicholas Lyons Purchases 2,950 Shares

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) insider Nicholas Lyons purchased 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 686 ($9.36) per share, with a total value of £20,237 ($27,612.23).

LON:PHNX opened at GBX 686 ($9.36) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 616.40 ($8.41) and a one year high of GBX 764.37 ($10.43). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 655.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 657.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.28, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHNX. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.92) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.78) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 766.33 ($10.46).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

