Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have commented on PNXGF. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Phoenix Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of Phoenix Group stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.90. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,800. Phoenix Group has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

