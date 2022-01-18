Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609,738 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,059,000 after buying an additional 1,934,938 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.42. 40,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,901,310. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.22. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $106.51. The company has a market capitalization of $159.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.81%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

