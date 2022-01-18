Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $336,000 Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Pictet North America Advisors SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,677 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Cigna were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cigna by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,907,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,382 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth approximately $247,785,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Cigna by 26.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,769,000 after buying an additional 832,024 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 74.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $452,612,000 after buying an additional 815,054 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cigna by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after buying an additional 786,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.83.

Shares of CI traded down $3.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.80. 24,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,620. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

