Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $51,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,117 shares of company stock worth $11,290,831. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

BSX stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.20. 132,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,844,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

