Pictet North America Advisors SA Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,852 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 4.5% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $45,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $177,775,000 after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 88,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,723,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,122,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,824,190,000 after buying an additional 300,104 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total value of $82,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 616,515 shares of company stock worth $204,647,903 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $331.90 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.16 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $333.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

