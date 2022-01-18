Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 36,748 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Pictet North America Advisors SA reduced its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,748 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca makes up 1.2% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $11,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $7,581,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $1,713,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.8% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,440. The company has a market cap of $184.07 billion, a PE ratio of 91.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average of $58.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

