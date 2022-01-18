PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the December 15th total of 176,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NYSE PCN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.86. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,350. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $19.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 45,614 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 22,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

