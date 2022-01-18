Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Truist Securities

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $13.46 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

PXD has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.00.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD stock opened at $215.70 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $115.14 and a 52 week high of $216.04. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.77%.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,054 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 98,093 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,474 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.